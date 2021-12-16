Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $170.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,132. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $172.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

