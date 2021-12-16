PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Up 248.9% in November

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 248.9% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,605 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,957,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter.

PML stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 100,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

