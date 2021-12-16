PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 450,516 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $6.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,406,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 188,934 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 98,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 40.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

