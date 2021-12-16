Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

PHR opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

