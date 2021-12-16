Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report $53.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $56.00 million. Phreesia reported sales of $41.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $205.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.60 million to $211.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $263.66 million, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $265.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $356,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Phreesia by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Phreesia by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

