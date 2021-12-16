Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,800 Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VTWO opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

