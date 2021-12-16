Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,299 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after acquiring an additional 418,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after acquiring an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR stock opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. American States Water has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $100.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.