Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $237.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $238.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

