Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $331,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.58 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

