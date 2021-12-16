Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $551,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $602.01 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $643.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

