Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

