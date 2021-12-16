Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $8.90 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

