Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $92.73 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

