Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $92.73 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

