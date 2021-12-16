Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,244.89 ($42.88).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.54) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($44.14) to GBX 3,410 ($45.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.65) to GBX 2,500 ($33.04) in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($36.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,112.53).

Shares of PSN traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,758 ($36.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,613. The stock has a market cap of £8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,476 ($32.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($43.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,711.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,968.83.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

