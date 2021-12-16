Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $7.99. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 16,994 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 million, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

