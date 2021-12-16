Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $7.99. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 16,994 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 million, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.33.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
