PERI Finance (PERI) Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. PERI Finance has a market capitalization of $883,640.02 and approximately $1.84 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PERI Finance has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001423 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.68 or 0.08319229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00077913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,832.49 or 1.00143060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00052653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002639 BTC.

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,769,269 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PERI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PERI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

