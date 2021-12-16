Performa Ltd US LLC Purchases Shares of 9,020 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.8% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $124.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,443. The firm has a market cap of $336.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

