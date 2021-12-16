Performa Ltd US LLC Makes New $6.15 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.6% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,010 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

