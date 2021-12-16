Perficient’s (PRFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $150.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $128.88 on Monday. Perficient has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $271,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $612,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 176.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,271 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

