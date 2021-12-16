PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.5% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 16.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. The company has a market cap of $236.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $171.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

