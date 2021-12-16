PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

