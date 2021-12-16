Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend by 97.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -8.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

NYSE PEB opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,354 shares of company stock worth $529,036. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

