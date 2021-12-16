PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “
CNXN traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. 58,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,281. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $55.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88.
In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $537,857. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PC Connection by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PC Connection by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
