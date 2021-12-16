PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Get PC Connection alerts:

CNXN traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. 58,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,281. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $55.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $537,857. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PC Connection by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PC Connection by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.