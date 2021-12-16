Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

