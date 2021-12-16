Paul Cahill Sciarra Acquires 155,000 Shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY remained flat at $$6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,053,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,026. Joby Aviation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

