Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.05.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

