Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

NYSE PAX opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.95 million and a PE ratio of 18.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter worth about $80,369,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter worth about $22,089,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 40.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 750,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 706,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter worth about $5,305,000.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

