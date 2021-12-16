Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “
NYSE PAX opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.95 million and a PE ratio of 18.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter worth about $80,369,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter worth about $22,089,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 40.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 750,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 706,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter worth about $5,305,000.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patria Investments (PAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.