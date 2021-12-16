Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 62,216 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $3,225,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 599,052 shares of company stock worth $31,723,709. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.65.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

