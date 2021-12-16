Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $5,467,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,618,842 shares of company stock worth $67,476,507. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.