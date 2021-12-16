Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.