Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,990,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 137,067 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

