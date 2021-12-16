Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Omnicell stock opened at $175.66 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.73, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,456,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

