Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.32

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 113,278 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The firm has a market cap of £6.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.32.

In related news, insider Mark Braund bought 134,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £9,426.20 ($12,456.98).

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

