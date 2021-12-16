Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives C$31.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXT shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

TSE PXT traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.56. 546,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.57. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 2.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.75%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

