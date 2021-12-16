Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Sells $76,087.13 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Bigham sold 5,059 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $22,360.78.

Shares of PRTK opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,716,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

