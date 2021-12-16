Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

POU opened at C$20.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.36. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.32.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total transaction of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,253.97. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$740,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,619.04. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,633 over the last three months.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.