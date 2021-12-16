Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after acquiring an additional 294,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,281,000 after acquiring an additional 771,729 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after acquiring an additional 488,738 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,079,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE:DCP opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 3.43. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.37%.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.