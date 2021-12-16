Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 59.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,092,000 after purchasing an additional 708,029 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

