Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.2% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 611,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 145,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 169.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SOI opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $290.54 million, a P/E ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

