Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $135.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

