Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 400.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Immunovant worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

