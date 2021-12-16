Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 97,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,419,677 shares.The stock last traded at $23.84 and had previously closed at $22.09.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

