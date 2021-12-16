PAID Network Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $58.58 million and approximately $509,318.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001437 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.29 or 0.08189120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.49 or 0.99962597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.