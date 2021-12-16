Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 245,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after buying an additional 103,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000.

Shares of PTBD opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

