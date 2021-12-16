Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires £145.44 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,424 ($32.03) per share, for a total transaction of £145.44 ($192.20).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,330 ($30.79) per share, for a total transaction of £163.10 ($215.54).

OXIG opened at GBX 2,435 ($32.18) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,359.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45. Oxford Instruments plc has a one year low of GBX 1,700 ($22.47) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($36.08).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.70) to GBX 2,600 ($34.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($34.10) to GBX 2,600 ($34.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

