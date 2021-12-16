Oxen (OXEN) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $30.82 million and approximately $38,932.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,918.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.89 or 0.08384852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.68 or 0.00314455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.57 or 0.00923584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00074274 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.15 or 0.00400997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00259094 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,333,551 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

