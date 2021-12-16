Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 105,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 77.50%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.