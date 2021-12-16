Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

