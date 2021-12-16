Orin Green Financial LLC Sells 245 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Orin Green Financial LLC trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,355,977 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $540.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,222. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $583.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.